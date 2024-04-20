O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,102.53.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,090.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,093.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,009.47. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.0% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 479.3% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.