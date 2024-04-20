TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRX

TRX Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TRX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.65. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 770.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 256,593 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.