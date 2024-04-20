Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $374.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.13. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $296.45 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

