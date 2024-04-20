Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.