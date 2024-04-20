Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 136.51% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

