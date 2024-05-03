ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

