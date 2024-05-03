Concord Wealth Partners Buys 293 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.93 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

