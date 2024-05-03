Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Lowered by Analyst

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAPA. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 3.9 %

NAPA stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430,595 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 54.6% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 210,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 264,257 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

