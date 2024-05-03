Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $80.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

