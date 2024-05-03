Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

