New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,729,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $320.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

