Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $870.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $812.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

