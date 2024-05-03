Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Reduced by Analyst

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Coursera in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coursera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 4,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,537 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,482.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,314. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

