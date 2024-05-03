Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,972,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.04 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.07 and its 200-day moving average is $251.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock worth $35,970,816. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

