United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 67.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
NYSE UPS opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.