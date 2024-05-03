Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Boosted by Analyst

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

CCJ opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cameco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

