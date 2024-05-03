New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $510.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.19 and its 200 day moving average is $533.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

