Snap One’s (SNPO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded Snap One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Snap One has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $808.26 million, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Snap One by 1,447.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

