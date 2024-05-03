Brokers Issue Forecasts for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 4.8 %

SITE opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.68 and its 200-day moving average is $156.72. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $4,060,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

