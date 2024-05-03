Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 244.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

SNPS stock opened at $523.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $561.64 and a 200-day moving average of $537.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.46 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

