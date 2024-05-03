EchoStar (SATS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $16.99 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SATS

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.