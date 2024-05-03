Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FORR opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a P/E ratio of 611.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 32.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Forrester Research by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

