Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $56.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

