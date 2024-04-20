Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $132.00 at UBS Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

