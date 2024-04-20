Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pharvaris Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pharvaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHVS. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. venBio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 87.2% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,567,000 after buying an additional 1,986,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,638,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,440,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,577,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

