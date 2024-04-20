Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Eight Capital

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
