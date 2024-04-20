Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$79.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.69.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$56.58 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.41.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

