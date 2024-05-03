Scotiabank Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$230.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. Cormark lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upgraded TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$182.78.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$181.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$204.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.04. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,290 shares of company stock worth $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

