International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.68 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.