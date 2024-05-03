TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $101.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.89. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after buying an additional 369,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,650,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,186,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.