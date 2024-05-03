Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.76.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Western Digital by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

