TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.78.

NYSE TFII opened at $132.38 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $102.94 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

