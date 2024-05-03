RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 1,151,800 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,258,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

