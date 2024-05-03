Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

