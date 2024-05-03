First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCNCA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,713.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,597.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,489.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and sold 2,600 shares worth $4,458,964. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

