Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $547.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

