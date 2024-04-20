Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $195.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently 101.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
