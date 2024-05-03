Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UDMY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

UDMY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock valued at $514,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

