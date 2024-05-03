Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of GPN opened at $110.54 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

