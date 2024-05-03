Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $98.72 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,543 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $98,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHM

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.