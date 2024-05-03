Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) PT Lowered to $55.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $57.50 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.16. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.40 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

About Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

