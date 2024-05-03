Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Kemper’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $58.36 on Friday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

