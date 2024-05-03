Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

