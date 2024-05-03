Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,838 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $108,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ANET opened at $261.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,514 shares of company stock valued at $95,369,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.