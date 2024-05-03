Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $103,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.53.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $197.63 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

