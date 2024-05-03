6,276 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after buying an additional 379,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,129,000 after buying an additional 829,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

