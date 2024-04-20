Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.