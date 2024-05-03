DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $144.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.96.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

