Next 15 Group’s (NFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFG

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:NFG opened at GBX 888 ($11.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 919.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 813.91. The company has a market capitalization of £881.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,415.38 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 542 ($6.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 980.10 ($12.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,769.23%.

About Next 15 Group

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.