Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJOFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

UJO stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.84. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.42).

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.