Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

UJO stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.84. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.42).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

